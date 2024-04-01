WWE Stars Rhea Ripley & Logan Paul Discuss Social Media

While social media can sometimes be a magnet for negative energy, it can also be a useful tool for wrestlers to positively connect with their fans and further their ongoing storylines. On a recent episode of "Impaulsive," WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and United States Champion Logan Paul opened up about this polarity of social media, particularly as it relates to their personal and professional lives.

For Ripley, social networking platforms were once a source of addiction, so much so that she struggled to disconnect even when she was off the road. Luckily, with the help of her fiance Buddy Matthews, Ripley has now cultivated a healthy balance between online and real life.

"Every now and then, I go on social media and I do check it out. I like seeing all the fans stuff, and sharing it, reposting it, but when it comes to my posts, I'll just find a photo every now and then," Ripley said. "My brain works in a weird way where I can just think of like the cheekiest PG but non-PG sort of things to post and it's the first thing that pops in my head. I'm like 'Yep, sick,' and it's something that, I guess, connects well with my audience."

For Logan Paul, the internet has served as an ideal outlet to build his name as a YouTuber, business owner, actor, and of course, professional wrestler. Earlier this month, Paul pointed out that social media also has the power to not only boost an individual, but an entire company as well, citing his recent viral Elimination Chamber-pod drawings as evidence.

Social media isn't always a cheerful experience, though, as Paul and Ripley both agree that toxic users sometimes need to be "put in their place."

