Kenny Omega Recalls Intergender Match With Former AEW Women's World Champion

Intergender matches have always been an interesting topic to discuss in the world of wrestling, as some fans believe they are pointless distractions that shouldn't happen, while others see them as a way to prove that female wrestlers are not only capable of keeping up with their male counterparts, but at times outperforming them. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been involved in several intergender matches over the years, and one of them is something he is very proud of.

During a recent Twitch stream, Omega opened up about the time he teamed up with former AEW Women's World Champion Riho. "I was extremely proud of my match that I did on the Jericho cruise where it was myself and Riho against Kip [Sabian] and Penelope [Ford]," Omega said, claiming that the match was a lot fun. "The story that we told was conveyed to the crowd, the crowd had a great time, no one obviously got hurt, and I think we were able to show a traditional intergender match."

Omega explained that he hates the idea of only having the men fight the men and the women fight the women in mixed tag matches, stating that the idea is stupid, as there are a number of female wrestlers who could legitimately beat up a lot of male wrestlers. However, there is one regret that Omega has about the match. "It's a shame that there was only kind of one moving handycam that captured the footage, but at least there was something and I'm glad that it exists in some format." The match would eventually air in full on the February 4, 2020 edition of "AEW Dark."

