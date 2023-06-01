Rhea Ripley Wants More Intergender Wrestling In WWE: 'I Also Love Beating Up The Men'

"WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is a force to be reckoned with. So much so that in recent months, "The Eradicator" of The Judgement Day has mixed it up with the men on several occasions. Yet she's only had one intergender match, that coming against Akira Tozawa during a December episode of "WWE Raw." In a recent interview with FOX 61, she admitted it's something she'd like to do more often. Though, she's unsure if it's something WWE will actively push going forward.

"I'm not too sure," Ripley said. "So for me, I would like to see it just for the pure fact that I also love beating up the men."

Back in October, Ripley went viral after body-slamming The OC's Luke Gallows. In addition to her match with Tozawa, she's taken out Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar as well as Kevin Owens, who currently represents one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. And, she has even stepped to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on multiple occasions, effectively calling him out in the process. More than anything, Ripley wants to continue showing the WWE what she is all about. If that means crossing paths with more male superstars occasionally, then so be it. As it turns out, there's an added layer of satisfaction in it for her during those moments.

"I love showing them exactly who I am and proving my dominance," she added. "It's a different kind of excitement from me because you get to see the fear in their eyes when they realize that they've taken you lightly. Like, they didn't take you as a threat to begin with."

