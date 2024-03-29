Will Ospreay To Face Big Test On Upcoming AEW Dynamite

AEW star Will Ospreay has been on a roll since arriving in the company on a full-time basis, and has gone on a winning streak. Beginning with Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution on March 3, Ospreay has since defeated his good friend and ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher, and on the most recent "AEW Dynamite," he defeated Katsuyori Shibata for the first time ever in a singles bout.

However, things aren't getting any easier for "The Aerial Assassin," as AEW President Tony Khan has announced who his next opponent will be, and it's another family affair. On the April 3 "Dynamite," Ospreay will go one-on-one with the one member of the Don Callis Family he is yet to face, Powerhouse Hobbs. The former TNT Champion hasn't lost a televised singles match since his meaty clash with Miro at All Out 2023, but will be hoping to bounce back from being eliminated from the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament by the Best Friends with a victory over his stablemate.

Ospreay will have Bryan Danielson in the back of his mind as their dream match is set to take place at Dynasty on April 21, with Danielson wrestling in both CMLL and AEW over the coming weekend to show the Englishman that he is capable of beating the best in two completely different settings. At time of writing, the only other match announced for the April 3 "Dynamite" in Worcester, Massachusetts is a semi-final clash in the aforementioned AEW Tag Team Championship tournament between Best Friends and The Young Bucks, where the winners will guarantee themselves a place in the finals, which also take place at Dynasty.

