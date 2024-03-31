Cody Rhodes Confirms He's Signed Multi-Year Contract With WWE, Will Wrestle Past 40

Cody Rhodes is staying with WWE. While speaking to Justin Walker, "The American Nightmare" revealed that he's signed a new long-term deal with the sports entertainment company, which has scuppered his original retirement plans.

"I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE. It extends beyond my 40th birthday."

Despite signing a new deal with the promotion, the 38-year-old does not plan to wrestle for too long. Rhodes is conscious of the fact he's a father now, and he doesn't want to follow in his old man's footsteps.

"The plan is still, when it's time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process. Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son, it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have a be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It's not 40 anymore. I'll update the number. I hit the prime run late in the game. I often forget that I'm nearing 40."

Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Before that, however, he must team with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Reigns on the event's first night. Should Reigns and his Hollywood A-lister cousin win, the title match will be "Bloodline Rules," which would put Rhodes at a severe disadvantage as he attempts to finish his family's story on the "Grandest Stage of them All."

