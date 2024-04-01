Paul Heyman Explains How He And Roman Reigns Are Changing WWE By Pursuing Greatness

The Bloodline has been front and center in WWE, and Paul Heyman has discussed what he and Roman Reigns aim to do in WWE now and in the future, as well as what drives them to greatness.

"It's an uncompromising pursuit of relevancy and greatness together at the same time, at all costs. We're going to propel this industry into the future and innovate and do things that have never been done before while respecting the past. That level of respect for the culture, of the roads paved before us, and the desire to pave new roads that others will follow is unlike anyone I've ever met," said Heyman to "Uproxx."

Heyman revealed that the secret formula for their success is "love, respect, and a matching desire to achieve greatness. He emphasized the mantra that the group lives by, and also discussed how it's his goal to always go farther than before and constantly disrupt to become even better.

"The discussion that we always have is if we can watch ourselves from a televised show a month ago and we can stand watching that, we haven't improved enough. We haven't grown. That's the level of growth that Roman Reigns wants," declared "The Wiseman." "And I love that. I've always felt that way. I've always wanted to push, push, further and further to disrupt. And then to disrupt the disruption. The goal is to be better tomorrow than you are today, and better two days from now than you are tomorrow, and this biography captures that. You see how much we crave going after a level of greatness that is yet to be achieved."

Heyman claimed that their goal is to always be the "number one act in the entire industry." He added that they often look to bring in new people to make the story even better, rather than stop after achieving a goal. The group will have a chance to grow their legacy even further at WrestleMania 40, where they will likely main event on both nights of the show.