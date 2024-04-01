Maven Comments On Possible Return To WWE In Wake Of YouTube Stardom

Former WWE star Maven has discussed regarding a possible return to WWE, and why he won't be unhappy if it doesn't happen.

Maven, who has developed a huge following on YouTube over the last year, recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" about possibly appearing in WWE as a commentator or a pre-show panelist.

"You know what, I see it as well [a WWE return] and I can honestly say ... because people ask me [about a return], I haven't got one call," revealed Maven. "If I get the call, I'm obviously going to listen to any opportunity that comes my way. I don't know what the opportunity is, [but] I'm going to listen to it."

Maven discussed talks he had with WWE back in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on those plans. He explained that he won't dwell on it if he doesn't get the opportunity to return to WWE, stating that he wants to keep moving ahead and doing new things. He believes that he would let himself down if he's constantly waiting for a call from them.

"I would love to go back ... because in one of my videos, I talked about how in 2020 I went and had an interview with them to do just that and it just didn't pan out because of COVID. I would love to have that opportunity again but I'm also 47, if it doesn't happen, I'm not going to sit and twiddle my thumbs and hope. I'm going to keep moving."

The Tough Enough winner is happy to be where he is in life presently, explaining how he never envisaged that he would become a YouTuber. "If you would have told me a year ago, 'You're going to be a YouTuber,' I would have laughed in your face. But look where we're at now. So if it happens [a WWE return], it happens. If it doesn't then other things will present itself," said Maven.