AEW Announcer & WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Offers Health Update

Jim Ross has enjoyed a much more relaxed schedule in AEW over the past few years, but a large part of that is due to his persistent health problems. Ross was taken off of TV in late 2021 due to a cancer diagnosis that required radiotherapy, but he returned to the company and revealed that he was cancer-free. In February 2024, he underwent a second cancer-related surgery, this time on his right hip, and things have gone smoothly for him in the months since.

Despite being able to make an appearance at AEW Revolution 2024 to call Sting's retirement match, he hasn't returned to AEW on a full-time basis. However, during a recent edition of the "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross revealed that he has had his ports taken out of his chest, something that he has been really looking forward to. "I'm sure glad to get those things out..." Ross said. "I got two or three days to just leave it alone and let it heal, but I said this on Twitter, I think it was yesterday...it's another step on the road to healing. So that's where we are, it's sore today, but I ain't got to screw with it no more."

Ross also revealed that he has to go back to his surgeon to evaluate how his hip has been doing since the surgery in February, and he also has one specific date in mind to return for AEW Dynasty on April 21. "St. Louis," Ross said. "I sure hope that works out because I would do just about anything to call Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay. I think that's going to be... if it's not match of the year, or if it doesn't get five stars, I would be surprised."

