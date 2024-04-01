Mike Rotunda Comments On How WWE Used Late Son Bray Wyatt Creatively

The wrestling world lost one of its most revered creative minds when Bray Wyatt passed in August last year. Even more heartbreaking was that he had not long made his much-awaited return to WWE, sowing the seeds for the latest character innovations after "The Fiend" and "The Eater of Worlds." Wyatt's father, pending Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, opened up on his son's impact on wrestling in an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," noting that his cult leader gimmick was his favorite iteration of the Wyatt character.

Advertisement

"Myself, yes, Bray Wyatt. I thought that was just, I thought they could have got a ton more mileage out of that," said Rotunda. "Not that I didn't like The Fiend because he kind of caught that up in his mind, which was totally different also. But I enjoyed, and those were the days I was producing, so I got to see how fans reacted to all the Bray Wyatt stuff."

Mike Rotunda worked backstage with WWE until his departure in 2020, so he was present for his son's debut on the main roster as the enigmatic leader of the Wyatt Family faction and his later re-packaging as host of the Firefly Fun House as well as "The Fiend." Wyatt won his first World Title while in the former character, but he would add two Universal Title reigns to his resume when donning "The Fiend" mask. Despite the success of the latter character, Rotunda feels that Bray Wyatt's cult character was the coolest thing WWE had for a long time.



Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" and provide an h/t to Wrstling Inc. for the transcription.