Becky Lynch Gets Candid About Potentially Working With Husband Seth Rollins On WWE Television

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have become one of the most powerful married wrestling couples in recent memory, thanks to their shared success in WWE. Since Rollins went public with their relationship at the beginning of 2019, the pair have won numerous accolades in the promotion. However, one thing didn't go according to plan: working with each other. Their brief on-screen partnership in the summer of that year wasn't well received by audiences, and during a recent interview on "The MMA Hour," Lynch opened up about working alongside her husband.

Advertisement

"The first go-around was rough, that was rough for everybody involved, the audience included. What were they doing?"

She admitted that she would love to work with Rollins again as she believes he is one of the greatest performers of all time. There's just one thing that she hopes WWE doesn't do. "As long as they just don't beat it to death. 'Oh, the real-life married couple,' which is what they did before. 'The real-life relationship.' Oh my goodness, shut up. We can fight side by side, we can be two bada**es, but we don't need to be all mushy and lovey-dovey."

Lynch admitted that the on-screen relationship would have worked much better if she was in her "Big Time Becks" persona while Rollins was in the formative stage of his "Seth Freakin Rollins" character. The two of them were, as she calls it, psychopaths — and that could have made for an interesting pairing on television.

Advertisement

Please credit "The MMA Hour" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.