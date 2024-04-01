Becky Lynch Names Her Favorite WWE WrestleMania Moment

Becky Lynch has enjoyed a host of WrestleMania moments over the years. From fighting over the revived WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32 to closing out WrestleMania 35, "The Man" has made a lot of memories at WWE's biggest event of the year, but which moment stands out to her the most? While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Lynch gave an answer that some fans might not have expected.

Advertisement

"I enjoyed WrestleMania 38, where I lost to Bianca [Belair} more than I enjoyed WrestleMania 35," Lynch said. "I think Daniel Bryan said something similar, as well, about enjoying his WrestleMania match against Kofi [Kingston at WrestleMania 35] than he did WrestleMania 30. It's weird like that. Sometimes, what we enjoy in terms of our artistic expression aren't always the stories that audiences revere the most."

Lynch's reasoning for preferring her loss to Belair over her first WrestleMania main event was simple: she likes putting the shine on her opponents as much as she does on herself. "When you were a top babyface, you were micromanaged a little more," Lynch said. "At WrestleMania 38, I had more freedom creatively. When you're the villain, you're making the crowd like someone else. There's a lot of fun in putting the shine on someone else."

Advertisement

Lynch will get the chance to make another memory this year as she hopes to end Rhea Ripley's reign as WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40.



Please credit "Sports Illustrated" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.