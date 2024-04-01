Video: WWE Star Finn Balor Shows Off Massive Facial Hematoma 'Easter Egg'

On the evening of Easter Sunday, while many were still tucking into their chocolate eggs, "WWE Raw" star and one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor, showed off his own "Easter Egg" on social media — a protruding hematoma on his forehead.

Fortunately, Balor didn't appear to be concerned over the injury, and there has been nothing as of yet to suggest that it could put him on the shelf. Balor and Damian Priest will defend the tag titles at WrestleMania 40 this weekend in a six-pack ladder match also involving New Catch Republic, DIY, The New Day, A-Town Down Under, and The Awesome Truth, though there's been speculation that Pretty Deadly could be added to the match.

It's unknown when Balor suffered the injury, though his most recent match came at a Sunday house show in Syracuse, New York, when he and Priest teamed against The New Day. Balor has been active on the house show circuit in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, having wrestled eight untelevised house show matches (and one untelevised dark match) in March, as opposed to just one televised match at the beginning of the month.

The rest of the Judgment Day will also be in action during 'Mania weekend, with Rhea Ripley defending her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio teaming with Santos Escobar against Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio. JD McDonagh is the only member currently without a match at this weekend's two-night event, last seen in action losing to Ricochet on the March 25 episode of "Raw".