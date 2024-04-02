Nick Aldis Announces Philadelphia Street Fight For Night 2 Of WrestleMania 40

Hours before "WWE Raw" began, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm another match for WrestleMania from his brand, pitting Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits against The Final Testament in a match that should suit the local faithful ever-so-perfectly: a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Advertisement

"The situation between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits and The Final Testament has reached a boiling point," Aldis said. "It's reached a fever pitch. The acrimony is probable. The animosity, unbelievable. The hostility, undeniable. And I think there's only one place for this to be settled: Philadelphia, WrestleMania. And seeing as WrestleMania is in Philadelphia, I've decided that this match needs to go to the extreme. So, on WrestleMania Sunday, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will take on The Final Testament in a six-man tag team Philadelphia Street Fight."

The two factions have been feuding since early February and last week, The Street Profits lost their shot at tag team gold at WrestleMania thanks to the distraction of Karrion Kross and Scarlett taking out Lashley and B-Fab backstage. As far as official matches go, we've only seen a Lashley/Kross match go to a no contest and The Street Profits and The Authors of Pain split a pair of decisions to this point. With Street Fight rules in place, in the home of extreme, surely B-Fab and Scarlett will also get involved along with who-knows-what-else since anything goes — especially in Philadelphia.

Advertisement