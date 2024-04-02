LA Knight Looks Ahead To WWE WrestleMania Match Against AJ Styles

At WrestleMania 40 this weekend, LA Knight will make his in-ring debut at "The Showcase of The Immortals" against "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles. Knight was recently on the "Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews With Me (Jimmy V3)" podcast, expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming match.

"Man, it's big. Especially if you just look in the last year, where things were and where things have come, it's a pretty crazy turn of events to consider everything in that context," he said. "To look at the fact that it's me and AJ one-on-one at the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania — that's a big one, that big round number, that 40 — and here we are in Philadelphia, only a couple hours up from where I'm from originally in Maryland ... that's pretty wild."

Knight said he will have friends and family in attendance for the show making this night very special. When asked if it would be a show-stealing match, the former Slim Jim Battle Royal winner had a humble response.

"I don't want to throw those kind of predictions out there. You never know, and I don't want to promise anything like that, but AJ is a stud, I'm a stud, there's a lot of tension going into this match, there's a lot of animosity, there's a lot of energy going into this match. So, for damn sure, it could be as the kids say, a 'banger.' And will it be a show-stealer? I don't know. Maybe. We'll let history decide that one, but you bet your ass it's gonna be a good one."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews With Me (Jimmy V3)" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.