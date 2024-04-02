WWE SmackDown Viewership And Ratings Report For 3/29/2024

The March 29, 2024 edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw a dip in ratings and viewership, with the lowest figures since December.

As per "WrestleNomics," the blue brand delivered a viewership of 2,201,000, a 2 percent decrease from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demographic scored a rating of 0.60, which was also a 2 percent decline. The show also saw a 6 percent decrease in overall viewership compared to the average of the previous four weeks, while the key demographic saw an 8 percent decline for the same metric.

While overall viewership for March 2024 remained unchanged from the corresponding period last year, the key demographic experienced a 6 percent increase. Interest in WWE has grown lately, translating to strong ratings for "SmackDown," which has seen a substantial 10 percent increase in key demographic numbers for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Last week's "SmackDown," the penultimate episode before WrestleMania 40, faced stiff competition from NCAA basketball, which aired on ESPN, TBS, and CBS. The most-watched sports product on March 29 was the NCAA basketball match between Duke and Houston, which raked in 7.33 million viewers, while over 6 million watched the NCAA match between NC State and Marquette.

"SmackDown" had a promo by Jade Cargill, a confrontation between AJ Styles and LA Knight, two Six-Pack Ladder Challenge Qualifier matches, and a main event match between Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai, among other segments, but didn't feature The Rock, Roman Reigns, or Cody Rhodes.