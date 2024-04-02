Lil Wayne To Appear At WWE WrestleMania 40, Drew Barrymore Reportedly Also Expected

Lil Wayne is one of the most popular recording artists of the 21st century. With over 200 million records sold across a nearly 30 year career in the music industry, Wayne has become one of the most recognisable faces in the entire world, which is why it was such a big deal that he made a surprise appearance on the April 1 "WWE Raw." During a backstage segment with Jey Uso, he was invited to attend WrestleMania 40 this weekend in Philadelphia, which Wayne accepted and proclaimed that he would premiere a brand new single at WWE's biggest event of the year.

Advertisement

It has since been confirmed by PWInsider Elite that Wayne will in fact be in attendance, and that he will be performing live. While he stated on "Raw" that he will premiere his new single, it's unclear at time of writing whether he will have any other involvement with the event outside of his performance. Wayne won't be the only famous face in attendance, as talk show host and Golden Globe-winning actress Drew Barrymore is scheduled to be at WrestleMania 40, but much like Wayne, it's unclear whether she will have any further involvement in the show.

With the event taking place in Philadelphia, the home of the Rocky movies, WWE has already reached out to Sylvester Stallone to make an appearance in some capacity, but unlike Wayne and Barrymore, Stallone appearing at the event has not yet been confirmed. WrestleMania has had a link to red carpet celebrities since the event began in 1985, with the likes of Cyndi Lauper, Liberace, and Mr. T all having big roles to play at the original WrestleMania, as did Muhammed Ali, who will be celebrated this weekend as he becomes a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Advertisement