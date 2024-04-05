Mike Rotunda Recalls Jumping From WCW To WWE, Becoming IRS Character

While Mike Rotunda is set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend as a member of the U.S. Express, his tag team run with Barry Windham is arguably what he's least known for in wrestling. For most fans, Rotunda is best remembered for his run in WCW as Michael, or VK, Wallstreet, or his time in WWE as IRS, where he won the WWE Tag Team Championships three times with Ted Dibiase. During an appearance on "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw," Rotunda revealed how the Wallstreet/IRS gimmick first came to be in WCW, and why he left WCW for WWE shortly after its creation.

"Tony Schiavone came up with the idea of doing the 'Michael Wallstreet' [gimmick]," Rotunda said. "So they put me with Dustin's old wife...Teri [Runnels]. She did the computer stuff, and it was good content, because the movie 'Wall Street' was hot, and I supposedly inherited this money. So I hired a girl to do my statistics, so I knew how to beat somebody. The problem was...they [WCW] had sent me a notice saying they weren't renewing my contract.

"So Tony Schiavone came up with this idea, and I did it, and USA Today called me, and wanted to do an article. I did the 'Inside Edition,' and back then, they couldn't buy any promotion like that...I did the show, I did the article, and so Jim Herd sent me a thing 'We're going to extend your contract for six months.' And I'm like 'You're out of your freaking mind.' So I called Vince, and that's when I went back into WWE because I knew what was going to happen in six months. They'd just start beating me and the character would be dead."

