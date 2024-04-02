AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/30/24

After being pre-empted by the NCAA basketball tournament, "AEW Collision" was back with a bang on March 30, hailing from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada, marking the first time the company has hosted an event in the city. While fans in the building were hyped to see AEW live for the first time, how many people tuned in at home to see the action unfold?

According to Wrestlenomics, the March 30 "Collision" averaged a total of 458,000 viewers on TNT, marking a big 17% increase from the previous number they drew on the March 16 edition of the show. The March 30 average viewership is the highest "Collision" has drawn since its February 10 episode, which was headlined by an AEW International Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii, and was the most viewed episode of "Collision" in 2024. Despite a big jump in viewership, the key 18-49 demographic number saw a slight decrease of 8%, dropping from a 0.12 to a 0.11. However, the show benefited from having a 23% rise in viewers not aged 18-49, meaning AEW could have attracted both younger and older viewers than their target demo.

Those who tuned in for the whole show saw a variety of matches, with a number of them linking to stories that look to be paid off at AEW Dynasty on April 21. Adam Copeland defended the TNT Championship against his old friend Matt Cardona, before being confronted by Malakai Black, which later set up a match between Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe against the House of Black at Dynasty. Both FTR and Top Flight advanced to the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament semi-finals, Thunder Rosa defeated Lady Frost, Kyle O'Reilly defeated JD Drake, and the Blackpool Combat Club teamed up with Katsuyori Shibata to defeat Lance Archer and The Righteous.