AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/16/24

While it didn't quite translate to viewership for "Dynamite" days before, AEW went into its episode of "Collision" on Saturday with some buzz, fresh off Mercedes Mone's debut on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for the promotion, it doesn't appear the buzz helped out the "Collision" numbers.

Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 393K total viewers, and 0.12 in the ever-important 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were down from the previous week, with total viewership descending 8% from 427K, while 18-49 was down 8% from last week's 0.13. Collision" didn't face any competition from WWE that evening, but did go head-to-head against several college basketball games, as several conferences wrapped up their in-season tournaments.

While ratings were down, it was not due to the much-talked-about match between Bryan Danielson and Katsuyori Shibata. Opening the show and running into QH2, the Shibata-Danielson match drew 454K and 0.13 in QH1, and finished with 441K and 0.14 (182K viewers) in QH2. The 454K viewers in QH1 represented the high point for the show in total viewership, while the 0.14 in QH2 served as the high point in 18-49, not counting the overrun.

Following the end of Shibata-Danielson, "Collision" would tail off in total viewership, drawing between 369K and 395K between QH's 3, 4 and 5, while 18-49 remained between 0.11 and 0.12. The show would crater in QH6, which drew 338K, a show low, and 0.11 (143K), the second lowest QH for 18-49 behind QH5, which drew 0.11 (142K). After a slightly better QH7 (357K, 0.12), the show rebounded in QH8, with the House of Black vs. Infantry match drawing 418K and 0.13, a 17% and 16% increase from QH7. The show closing Adam Copeland promo also did well in the overrun, drawing 426K and 0.14 (185K viewers).