AEW's Matt Hardy Offers Health Update For Brother Jeff

The beginning of 2024 seemed like a clean slate for former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy in AEW. After a stop/start career up until the end of 2023, matches with the likes of Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, and Jon Moxley might not have gotten "The Charismatic Enigma" out of the loss column, but he seemed to be hitting on something of a career resurgence. Then he faced Sammy Guevara on an episode of "AEW Rampage," which resulted in Hardy sustaining a broken nose, keeping him out of action for a number of weeks.

Speaking with WrestleZone, Jeff's brother Matt Hardy was asked about Jeff's health, and when AEW fans could expect to see him back in the ring, to which Matt said that he's not far from a return. "His vision issues are good," Hardy said. "He had to have surgery on his nose, he had some issues with his sinuses so he had surgery. I got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return." Guevara was suspended from AEW following the match, as he did not follow concussion protocol, with doctors wanting him to go to the finish of his match with Hardy to check if Hardy had a serious head injury. Instead, Guevara hit his GTH finishing move (a knee to the head), resulting in his suspension.

Jeff joined his brother in AEW in March 2022 after walking out of a WWE house show in late 2021, but after a promising start that included a victory over The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing 2022, Jeff was suspended from AEW indefinitely following his DUI arrest in June 2022. He returned in March 2023, and will be hoping to keep his run of momentum going when he returns from injury in the near future.

