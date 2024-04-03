CM Punk Looks Back On Controversial Hangman Page Promo, Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out

Given wrestling fans' fixation with a certain South Dakota monument, you might say that AEW's "Brawl Out" deserves a spot on a potential "Mount Rushmore of Untelevised Backstage Incidents." Never one to mince words, CM Punk has found himself in the challenging position of upholding his no-punches-pulled persona while still showing he can "make nice" and work with his present employers. But while on "MMA Hour," Punk delved into some uncomfortable topics, including the infamous "Hangman" Adam Page promo that saw Punk's professional conduct called into question.

"What he said didn't matter to me," Punk said. "But I sat down with him [beforehand] and I was very gracious, hammered out this promo ... and then he proceeds to go on live TV and not say any of the s*** we talked about. I can't hear him because the crowd's so loud, and I'm looking at him, and I have to really pay attention to what he's saying because my responses matter. I can't just say what I had planned, because it's not going to match what he's saying to me. And he's saying some s*** ... I don't know what he's talking about." Punk stated that he later confronted Page about his choice to go off-script during the live segment.

"Afterwards, I spoke to him," Punk said. "And I was like, 'Why did you do that?' And, you know ... he thinks I got one of his friends who hasn't been fired, fired. But I went to Tony and the lawyer and said, 'You need to fix that [because] if I do, you're not gonna like the way I fix it. And I thought I was being professional by not just murdering him on television."

