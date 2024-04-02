WWE Star Nikki Cross Reacts To Clash At The Castle Taking Place In Her Home Country

Earlier today, WWE announced the return of their Clash at the Castle premium live event. After the inaugural show wooed the people of Wales in September 2022, the 2024 iteration will be set in the city of Glasgow, Scotland on June 15. Scotland, of course, is home to several WWE Superstars, including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, and Nikki Cross. Following the news of WWE's upcoming trip to "The Dear Green Place," Cross issued a sentimental statement about her hometown.

"So happy for my home country but also delighted you all get to see what makes Scotland so special," Cross wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "@WWE when I tell you Glasgow fans are THE most passionate, loud, rowdy and hilarious fans in the [world] I'm not kidding."

As Cross' post implied, 2024 will mark the first time that the country of Scotland has hosted a WWE premium live event. The company has, however, presented a number of house shows there over the years, with the most recent one taking place in Glasgow on October 31. Should she be booked for it, the June 15 premium live event will mark Nikki Cross' first Scotland appearance since November 2019, when she and Sarah Logan battled The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) on an unaired live event.

Drew McIntyre, a native of Ayr, Scotland, previously headlined the first Clash at the Castle show as he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately for McIntyre, his efforts weren't enough to overcome a pivotal interference from the main-roster debuting Solo Sikoa.