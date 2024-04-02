Glasgow To Host Smackdown & Clash At The Castle 2024, First-Ever WWE PLE In Scotland

WWE has announced that the 2024 edition of the Clash at the Castle show will take place in Scotland. In their press release, WWE has disclosed that the Premium Live Event will take place on June 15 at Glasgow's OVO Hydro venue. They also announced that "WWE SmackDown" will also be held at the same venue, on Friday, June 14.

Advertisement

WWE President Nick Khan, in his statement, called the Scottish fans the "loudest, craziest and most passionate" in the world.

"We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June. The world will see that this is one of the UK's best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet," said Khan.

BREAKING: Glasgow will host #SmackDown on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash at the Castle: Scotland, the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland, on Saturday, June 15 at the @OVOHydro! #WWECastle Register for presale: https://t.co/gh1tlPCoTZ pic.twitter.com/NwIjwQj0UK — WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 2, 2024

Advertisement

Clash at the Castle will be the first Premium Live Event to take place in Scotland, and is one of three PLEs announced for Europe this year, with the other two being Backlash in France on May 4, and Bash in Berlin in Germany on August 31.

This year's Clash at the Castle will be the second iteration of the event, with the first taking place in 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. That show, incidentally, was headlined by a Scottish star, Drew McIntyre, who lost to Roman Reigns. The 2022 edition of the show as hugely successful not just for WWE, but for the local economy as almost £22 million was added to the Welsh economy.

WWE's current roster has several Scottish stars apart from McIntyre, with the main roster including stars like Nikki Cross, Piper Niven, Isla Dawn, and Alba Fyre, to name a few, who may feature on the show in their homeland.