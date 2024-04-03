Video: John Cena Pays Tribute To Windham Rotunda, WWE's Bray Wyatt

A day after the new WWE documentary "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" premiered on Peacock, one of his most memorable opponents, John Cena, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his sentiments on the late, great Windham Rotunda, as well as a clip from the documentary surrounding their one-of-a-kind "Firefly Fun House Match" at WrestleMania 36.

Windham Rotunda was many things to this world. A son, father, brother, an artist. And what will forever remain with us is his passion. His art, in every creative sense, will be an eternal reminder to us of how truly incredible he was. @wwe @peacock pic.twitter.com/ULRAhOJtBS — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 2, 2024

"Windham Rotunda was many things to this world," Cena wrote. "A son, father, brother, an artist. And what will forever remain with us is his passion. His art, in every creative sense, will be an eternal reminder to us of how truly incredible he was," he added, tagging both WWE and Peacock in the post.

Cena famously feuded with The Wyatt Family throughout much of 2014, following a win for Cena over Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 in Wyatt's first WrestleMania appearance. Years later, in 2020, the pair would meet up at WrestleMania once more, competing in one of the most unique matches of all time, forced to go the cinematic route thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the clip Cena shared in his post, he recalled learning about the unique parameters of the match, which he once called one of the most rewarding of his career.

"The story of the Firefly Fun House goes like this," Cena said. "We are sitting at a conference table at the NXT Performance Center. Someone opens the door and says, 'You have a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania with Bray Wyatt.' And I said, 'Well, what's a Firefly Fun House match?' They said, 'Well, we don't know.' I said, 'F***in' great!'"

The clip ends with a smiling Cena, about to shoot the match in 2020, winking at the camera while saying, "This is gonna be something."