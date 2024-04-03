Montez Ford On Which Matches He's Looking Forward To At WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is just around the corner and the stars of WWE are making the media rounds as the big event nears. On this past Monday's "Busted Open Radio," The Pride's Montez Ford was asked about his perspective on the upcoming event as a fan. Ford was quick to note that he has one match specifically that he has to champion, as his wife Bianca Belair is set to compete.

"I would definitely say 'The Women Avengers,' [Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi] against Damage CTRL [is one match I'm looking forward to]...Definitely as well seeing if Cody can finish his story," Ford said. Montez thinks that there are a number of interesting developments around the main event scene. "Seth [Rollins] dealing with all these issues he's dealing with. You got Drew [McIntyre]. You got so many factors. You got 'Is the Bloodline gonna be back intact?' So many things that are happening this weekend that nobody has the answers to."

Ford doesn't just have his wife's match and the main event chaos to look forward to, as after his "Busted Open" appearance, it was announced on "WWE Raw" that Ford would be competing at WrestleMania this weekend, teaming with his Pride compatriots Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins to take on The Final Testament's Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar in Philly Street Fight on Night 2. The Pride and The Final Testament have been at each other's throats for a manner of months and now tensions are set to boil over at Lincoln Financial Field.

