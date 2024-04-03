CM Punk Gets Candid About The Rock's Return To WWE

The Rock has made his presence felt on WWE TV for much of 2024. He began the year by teasing the idea of taking Roman Reigns' spot at the Head of the Table, and even convinced Cody Rhodes to briefly give up his WrestleMania 40 title match with The Tribal Chief in order to fight for his family's honor. With his on-screen reinvention and his very publicly known position on the TKO Board of Directors, it seems as if Dwayne Johnson can do just about anything.

On a recent edition of "The MMA Hour" Ariel Helwani spoke to former WWE Champion CM Punk about his new boss, and the "Second City Savior" saw many positives.

"I like it because, to me, you always want to leave people asking questions," Punk said. "Our audience is much wider than the internet. I know a lot of kids are on the internet, YouTube, and Tik Tok, and all that other stuff, but the TV audience is so much broader, and it's global. So The Rock coming back is huge...gets a lot of eyeballs on different people and what that does is creates an environment where 'okay, you got to step up.'"

The Rock will wrestle in his first WrestleMania match in eights years (eleven if you just go by announced matches) this weekend when he teams up with Reigns to take on Rhodes and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. If Rock and Reigns win, then the following day's match between Reigns and Rhodes will be contested under "Bloodline Rules," which is essentially a no disqualification match, but with The Bloodline primarily having the advantage.

