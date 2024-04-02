The Rock & Roman Reigns Stand Tall Over Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins To Close WWE Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his tag team partner for Night One of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes, took a beating at the hands of The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Earlier in the night, Rollins challenged Bloodline member Solo Sikoa to a "Bloodline Rules" match to main event the show, after first challenging Rock and Reigns. Rollins' and Sikoa's match was hard-hitting and involved all types of weapons, including tables, the ring steps, and steel chairs. The pair fought back and forth for a while before the inevitable Bloodline interference took place in the form of Jimmy Uso, who came down to help beat down the champion. He was followed by his brother and WrestleMania opponent, Jey Uso, and proceeded to battle him the back.

The Rock then headed down to the ring to attack Rollins, much like he did to Rhodes the previous week. As The Rock stared down Rollins, Rhodes' music hit to come to his rescue. Despite supposedly not being medically cleared to be there, Rhodes attempted to hit a Rock Bottom on The Rock on the announce desk, but Reigns came out of the crowd to save his cousin. He hit a Superman Punch on Rollins, followed by a spear to Rhodes.

The show went off the air to The Rock and Reigns brutally beating their Saturday opponents with The Rock's weight belt. The Bloodline took turns whipping them with the belt, and The Rock and Reigns were still standing over their handiwork in the ring as the broadcast dipped to black.

