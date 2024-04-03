WWE's Rhea Ripley Responds To Becky Lynch Remarks About Posting Her A** Online

The upcoming WWE Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch is quickly becoming one of the most volatile rivalries in all of wrestling leading into WrestleMania 40. While the two women have not seen eye-to-eye recently, what has become evident is that Ripley feels like Lynch is jealous of her, leading to a series of comments in interviews and on TV that have only added fuel to the fire.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on "The MMA Hour," Ariel Helwani showed Ripley a clip of Lynch talking about her performing a Stinkface at a WWE house show, which caught a lot of attention online as Ripley showed off a lot of her rear end that Lynch felt was something that should be left in a different era.

"I never said that I had to post a picture of my a** to get attention," Ripley responded. "I just said that I can post a photo and the freaks will eat it up. Doesn't matter what kind of photo, it could be a gym photo, an inspirational photo, which is pretty much mostly what I post."

Ripley has found the whole debate about her performing the Stinkface amusing in recent weeks as fans of hers have uncovered footage of Lynch from WWE house shows that contradicts her comments about the champion. "I've been tagged in a lot of videos of Becky attempting to do the Stinkface on live events as well...I don't know why I have to be the one that gets attacked. I guess it's a jealousy thing with everyone, I'm not entirely sure."

Advertisement

Please credit "The MMA Hour" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.