WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Looks Back On Crazy Schedule

Numerous wrestlers over the years have revealed that the most grueling part of being a WWE superstar isn't the minutes logged in the ring, but the time lost to airports, hotel rooms, and Waffle Houses, just to perform in front of 1,500 people. Many don't like the travel, but some performers have been more vocal about their distaste for it than others, perhaps none more than Rob Van Dam.

When RVD first departed WWE as a full-time performer in 2007, he was one of the first wrestlers to openly advocate for a better work-life balance. In a recent episode of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, RVD elaborated on his feelings about the exhausting schedule of WWE.

"I seemed to hate it more than anyone else," RVD said. "And the other guys, even the ones that talked about it [and] acted like they hated it as much as me are still there. No offense, Booker T."

RVD argued that being used so often wasn't necessary to sustain momentum — an attitude that's been more readily embraced by WWE, as they treat certain stars like Roman Reigns and CM Punk as "special attractions."

"Why do I have to be on every Monday 'Raw,' every 'Smackdown' Tuesday, every pay-per-view?" Van Dam asked. "And now it sounds like, what a thing to complain about, because of course you want to be used, and you want to be over, and you want to work the most, make the most money and all that ... but I did feel like, what if I was off one Monday or something? Would that kill what you're doing with RVD?"

The WWE Hall of Famer claims that while many of his colleagues would grumble about the schedule alongside him, he was the only person who took a stand and decided enough was enough. Aside from sporadic WWE returns and his most recent stint in AEW, Van Dam has mostly enjoyed a lighter schedule on the independent scene.