Bruce Prichard Gets Candid About 'Relentless' WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will go down as a pioneer for women's wrestling in North America. She navigated through the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras of WWE, both heavily criticized for the treatment of the women's roster at the time, and managed to become a multi-time women's champion, paving the way for the stars of today to shine.

Someone who was around Stratus at the beginning of her career was Bruce Prichard, who had nothing but nice things to say about her on a recent edition of the "Something To Wrestle" podcast.

"Here's what we learned very quickly about Trish: she was relentless," Prichard said. "Wouldn't accept 'no' for an answer, and was out busting her butt training and doing everything that she could to get better so that if she ever got the call, that she wouldn't fumble the ball. Trish was green as grass, but she had a great attitude, and she showed it her work ethic."

Prichard explained that she trained extensively in her hometown of Toronto and with the likes of Fit Finlay before fans arrived at TV shows. He feels that the hard work eventually paid off and thinks she got everything that she deserved.

Stratus was able to reap the rewards of her work in recent years as she came out of retirement in 2023 for one more run, where she entered a lengthy feud with Becky Lynch that culminated in her first-ever steel cage match, a bout she calls one of her all-time favorite matches. Only time will tell if she has another run left in her, but it seems that if the creative direction is correct, the door will always be open for the WWE Hall of Famer.

