Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Goes Off About Incident With NXT's Drew Gulak

With the recent release of her book, "Our Fight: A Memoir," Ronda Rousey has been discussing the years she spent in WWE, and not always in the most positive manner. Appearing last night on NewsNation's "Banfield," Rousey discussed an uncomfortable incident involving WWE star Drew Gulak.

"One time, I was waiting to go talk to Triple H in the writers' room or something," Rousey said. "I was standing there with Bruce Prichard and another one of the writers and — God, I forgot his name. ... This guy that I was barely an acquaintance with grabs the string of my sweatpants as I'm walking by."

Rousey later recalled the individual as Gulak, who currently appears on "WWE NXT" as a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew. The former WWE star remembers Gulak holding onto the string of her sweatpants and walking in another direction while other WWE officials stood nearby and had no strong reaction.

"I'm just like, 'What the f*** was that?'" Rousey continued. "Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was standing here next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants? And nobody around me acted like ... it was abnormal."

