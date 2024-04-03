Bully Ray Lays Out What He Hopes For AEW, Tony Khan

Earlier this week, CM Punk publicly discussed his AEW tenure for the first time since leaving the company last year. Punk called AEW boss Tony Khan "a nice guy" but said he strongly disagreed with how Khan is running the promotion. Speaking on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in with his own thoughts on Khan's performance.

Advertisement

"What I'm hoping for is that somebody can finally get in Tony's ear and explain to Tony, 'You need a little help here, buddy,'" Bully said. "I don't think it's gonna happen, but I'm hoping it happens."

Bully continued by saying that he's only heard positive things about Khan as a person, but it seems Khan has yet to realize that there are now people dependent on the success of AEW for their livelihood. From Bully's perspective, Khan is running the company as a vanity project rather than aiming to become a growing business. As of now, Bully believes one of the company's biggest issues is how quickly they exhaust promising matchups and storylines.

"When does AEW not blow through stuff?" Bully asked. "When Jericho's writing it. When MJF's writing it. Or whenever any of the other good storytellers are writing it. They're coming up with it and Tony's approving it."

Advertisement

While that kind of thing would happen in ECW from time to time, Bully said that the vast majority of creative ideas came from Paul Heyman. If the performers moved on somewhere else, Heyman knew he was the one left to come up with the stories. Bully finished his point by stating that Khan would have trouble because he is a matchmaker and not a storyteller.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.