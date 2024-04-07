WWE's Becky Lynch Discusses How Self-Doubt Has Driven Her Wrestling Career

As she gets prepared to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 this weekend, Becky Lynch is also taking time to reflect on her now 22-year career in the business. And it turns out that there's plenty that continues to motivate her as she looks to continue being one of WWE's top stars.

In an interview with "Adrian Hernandez," Lynch was asked about what has driven her, and what continues to drive her career. On the one hand, Lynch credited WWE's 52-week-a-year schedule for keeping her on her game. On the other hand, Lynch also admitted that she only knows how to give full effort into something, and is not someone capable of relaxing her motivation.

"Honestly, I don't know how to do it any other way," Lynch said. "I don't know how to coast. I don't know how to rest on my laurels. I'm always thinking about the next thing. I'm always thinking about how we can be better. And I think that's one...I think you'll read about it in the book, I have this weird juxtaposition about self-doubt and self-belief, almost in equal measures, that continue to drive me."

It's that motivation that leaves Lynch with plenty left in the tank, even as she admits her career has finite time left.

"I'm a lot closer to the end than I am the beginning," Lynch said. "But there's still a lot left in the tank. But it's 'How do we continue to make it grow? How do we make it better? How do I make sure that the business is a whole lot better once I'm gone then when I entered?' And already, it's night and day. It's night and day. But I just want it to continue on the upward trajectory."

