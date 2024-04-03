Bully Ray Weighs In On Situation Between WWE's CM Punk & AEW's Hangman Adam Page

The aftermath of CM Punk's appearance on Ariel Helwani's "The MMA Hour" earlier this week continues, with "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray now weighing in on Punk's version of the story behind the infamous promo between he and AEW's "Hangman" Adam Page that led to so much drama within the company and, ultimately, Punk's exit from it.

In the interview with Helwani, Punk explained that he and Page sat down to lay out their exchange at the go-home episode of "AEW Dynamite" ahead of time, agreeing on who would say what, so on, and so forth, but that Page ditched all of that and instead set out to tear into Punk, insinuating that he got a friend (Colt Cabana) fired and that Page was taking it upon himself to protect the locker room from Punk moving forward.

That sort of about-face, Bully Ray said, can seriously throw off a wrestler in such a situation.

"These guys sit down, they plan out their verbiage to work together," he said. "All of a sudden, you get to the ring and one guy decides to take everything that was agreed upon and throw it out the window. That's called going into business for yourself. If it all went down the way Punk is explaining on the interview with Ariel, then yes, Hangman has gone into business for himself, or any wrestler who does that has gone into business for themselves."

