Chelsea Green Shares Crazy Story About Being Kicked Out Of Hotel After WWE Raw

WWE stars are often recognized in public by fans, media, and everyone in between, especially in a week like the one leading up to WrestleMania 40, where wrestling fever takes over whatever city WWE have chosen to occupy. However, Chelsea Green didn't have the same experience following the April 1 "WWE Raw," which was held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Green took to her X account to share the story of what happened to her the day after "Raw" took place, where she was apparently asked to leave a hotel based on her appearance. She wrote "Man... one night you're wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you're being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit. Life is funny! Maybe next year I won't celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza Hotel LOL..."

Green has been able to see the funny side of things as she has been seen joking about the incident on social media, asking her friends "can't a girl just get a little cocktail?" and bantering back and forth with TNA star Jordynne Grace, who joked about the hotel managers misinterpreting what the word "Raw" really means. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was in action at Barclays Center, but it wasn't for the live edition of "Raw." Instead, she was part of the "WWE Main Event" taping that happened on the same night, where she faced Natalya, with that episode of "Main Event" being set to air on Hulu on April 4. At time of writing, Green doesn't have a match set for WrestleMania 40 this weekend, but with an episode of "WWE Smackdown" still to go, perhaps she can find her way onto the card at the very last moment.