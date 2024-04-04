WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/2/24

"WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver is right around the corner, and with no more episodes of "NXT" left between now and Saturday, the card is set and fans are already getting excited to see what unfolds at the Wells Fargo Center. However, with lots going on during the April 3 "NXT," how many people tuned in to see the final stop on the road to Stand & Deliver?

According to Wrestlenomics, the April 3 "NXT" averaged a total of 641,000 viewers, marking a 7% increase from the March 26 edition of the show that averaged 601,000 viewers. As for the key 18-49 demographic, the show managed an 0.20, which marks a big 18% increase from the 0.17 the show managed a week earlier. The 0.20 number is the highest "NXT" has managed in 2024 since the January 9 episode, which was headlined by Oba Femi defeating Dragon Lee to become the new North American Champion after cashing in the title opportunity he earned by winning the Breakout tournament the week before.

Fans who tuned in for the whole show saw the final pieces of the Stand & Deliver card come together. Axiom and Nathan Frazer became the number one contenders to the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, Shawn Spears sent a big message to Joe Gacy ahead of their one-on-one encounter, Jacy Jayne defeated Fallon Henley ahead of their six women tag team match, and Sol Ruca continued her run of form since returning from injury by defeating Blair Davenport. The show finished off with a wild brawl between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, as their grudge match is set to main event Stand & Deliver.

