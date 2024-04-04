Janel Grant's Lawyer Provides Update On Her Client's Condition As Lawsuit Continues

Janel Grant's lawyer provided an update on her client amidst the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. The suit, filed in January, voluminously details harrowing accounts of alleged sexual assault and exploitation by McMahon and his associates. McMahon denies there was any wrongdoing in his and Grant's "consensual relationship", while Laurinaitis has somewhat corroborated Grant's version of events while maintaining he was not an active participant but rather also a victim of McMahon. Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis, gave an update on her client as the lawsuit moves forward while speaking to POST Wrestling.

"For someone who — because of what happened to her — [is] suffering from PTSD and other ailments, she's resilient," she said. "We've been talking on the phone and talking to her a lot recently. So she's okay."

Grant's initial complaint notes that as a result of the defendants' alleged misconduct, she was left "crippled, both physically and mentally, including from debilitating symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation." It's reasoned that these symptoms led to termination from her subsequent job due to being unable to leave her home for weeks at a time. An email, described as a love letter, from Grant to McMahon was recently published in a report by the New York Post. Grant's attorney alleged that her client had not only been coerced by McMahon to write the email, but that its release was a blatant attempt to discredit her accusations against him. McMahon's attorney denied these allegations, claiming them to be "revisionist history" and indicative of his and Grant's consensual relationship.

