Reports: Philadelphia Sports Hero Likely To Have A Role At WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is just days away, and the city of Philadelphia is already buzzing with excitement. After all, when WrestleMania comes to town, it brings a lot of media attention, and media attention often brings celebrities. With the news that people like Lil Wayne will be involved in the event, who else could possibly get involved in the festivities?

On Thursday, PWInsider reported that Jason Kelce, the former center for the Philadelphia Eagles who decided to retire from football earlier this year, has recently been seen in the Philadelphia area, though it should be noted that he does live there. When PWI asked their sources whether Kelce has any involvement in WrestleMania, one responded with "I can't tell you that, but if he was, you'd think we'd book him to do something physical in the stadium he called home, right?" Since then, Fightful Select was able to confirm with their sources that WWE is planning to have Kelce appear at WrestleMania in some capacity. Fightful had reported earlier this month that WWE recently reached out to Kelce for a potential role in "The Showcase of the Immortals."

Kelce is beloved by the people of Philadelphia thanks to his legendary 13-year career with the Eagles, where he set a new bar for center play. As a six-time first-team All Pro player and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, his NFL Hall of Fame induction is all but assured when he becomes eligible. He played a pivotal role in the Eagles' 2017 season, in which they defeated the heavily-favored New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl for the first time in team history, as well as the 2022 Super Bowl run that ended in defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.