WWE Has Reportedly Reached Out To This Philadelphia Sports Star For WrestleMania 40

It wouldn't be a WrestleMania if there weren't celebrities involved, and WrestleMania 40 this weekend in Philadelphia promises to have several big names on hand, with Drew Barrymore and rappers Lil Wayne and Meek Mill all expected to appear. If WWE has its way, however, another notable name will be making an appearance at the show, one that will make Philadelphia Eagles fans very happy.

Advertisement

Fightful Select reports that WWE has reached out to recently retired Eagles center, Jason Kelce, regarding a potential appearance one of WrestleMania's two nights. It's unclear whether Kelce has any interest in appearing at WrestleMania, or if there have been any formal talks between the two parties.

Drafted in the 6th round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce would spend his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles, missing only eighteen games during that span. One of the most popular Eagles in modern memory, Kelce is also considered one of the greatest centers in NFL history, having played in two Super Bowls, including winning Super Bowl LII in 2018, while being selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and being named an All-Pro six times. In addition to his NFL career, Kelce has gotten notoriety thanks to his podcast "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Whether Kelce appears along with Barrymore, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill, WrestleMania still promises to have plenty of fireworks. In particular, Night One of the two-night event will feature arguably the biggest celebrity of them all, The Rock, who will team with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. That match will lead into the main event of Night Two, where Rhodes challenges Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.