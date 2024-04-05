Backstage News On Whether Mercedes Mone Was Ever Planned For WWE Damage CTRL Storyline

Mercerdes Mone recently made her AEW debut, but before signing with Tony Khan's promotion, she reportedly was in talks with WWE about a potential return, leading to questions as to whether or not she would be involved in longtime frenemy Bayley's ongoing storyline with Damage CTRL. However, a new report suggests that a reunion was never intended for the former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. According to Fightful Select, as of the fall of last year, there were no plans for Mone to be involved in Bayley's storyline. Members of WWE creative told Fightful that if Mone had re-signed with WWE, things might have been different, but talks never advanced to the point that creative would have gotten deeply involved.

The rift between Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL first started to form nearly a year ago, but it widened significantly when Kairi Sane and Asuka joined the group in November of last year. When Bayley caught her former allies making fun of her behind her back a few months later, she subsequently chose to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40, having won the Women's Royal Rumble in January. Dakota Kai initially appeared to take Bayley's side in the conflict, but betrayed Bayley in a tag team match last month, re-joining forces with SKY, Asuka, and Sane.

While Mone's involvement was never likely, Fightful notes that there were originally plans for Charlotte Flair to have been in Bayley's corner during the feud with Damage CTRL, which were derailed when Flair suffered a serious knee injury in December. Instead, Damage CTRL has been opposed by Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill, who will meet Asuka, Sane, and Kai at WrestleMania, but who have not thus far explicitly aligned themselves with Bayley.

