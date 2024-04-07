AEW's Matt Hardy Discusses His Future In Pro Wrestling

AEW star Matt Hardy has been very honest about his career in recent years, stating that he knows that there isn't a lot of time left for him to be performing at a high level. One of the most decorated tag team wrestlers of all time alongside his brother Jeff, Matt has also had a strong singles career in WWE, TNA, and Ring of Honor, and wants to continue to succeed in AEW.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, Hardy was asked what he wants to achieve in the remainder of his career.

"It's just the legacy of Jeff and Matt," Hardy said. "We do get that we are mentioned in the conversation of the greatest tag team and we want to help younger teams, we want to build teams. But also you have to be put into a position to succeed where you do seem relevant, where you do seem like you're at the top of your game. You can't just go out there and get beat every single week."

Hardy has already mentioned in the past that he wants to make sure that he and his brother are used in the right way, something that is achievable in AEW given Sting's recent retirement that earned universal praise. "It's very important to me that we're utilized in the right way so that when we do have a program with someone, and we build to a big match, and when they beat us, then it means something. Because if you just get beat without reason, it doesn't really mean anything."

Hardy is currently waiting for his brother to recover from a broken nose before he gets back in the ring, where he hopes that he can have one more big run before he retires.

