WWE's CM Punk On The Possibility Of Reconciling With Colt Cabana

When looking back at CM Punk's time in AEW, the big question that gets asked is "Where did it all go wrong?" Some like to point to the Brawl Out incident with The Elite, others say it was breaking his foot after winning the AEW World Championship, while some also cite Hangman Page's comments about workers' rights as the first domino to fall in the string of events that eventually led to Punk getting fired.

The reason why Page said what he said was because he thought Punk had gotten Colt Cabana fired. Cabana was Punk's friend but they had a falling out in the late 2010s and they didn't patch things up. When asked by Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" if there was ever a chance to make up with Cabana, Punk explained why that could never happen.

"He came up to me one time at a show and was like — I was at the curtain watching the show — and he came up to me and was like, 'Hey, can we talk so it's not weird between us?' I just said, 'I won't ever talk to you without a lawyer present. That was it."

Cabana had grown close to Page during his time in AEW through his association with The Dark Order, which led to Page standing up for Cabana when he was working with Punk. Punk commended Page for doing so as he stated that he would always stand up for his friends. However, by standing up for Cabana, Punk felt like he was disrespected by Page for going off script, leading to the first crack in the foundation that was CM Punk in AEW.

