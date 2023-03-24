Backstage Update On Issues Between CM Punk And Adam Page In AEW

The latest drama involving CM Punk and AEW in the form of an Instagram Story that Punk posted and quickly deleted has led to some updates on many facets of what was later dubbed "Brawl Out," his physical altercation with The Young Bucks that also involved Ace Steel and Kenny Omega. On Friday, Fightful Select had a big update on Punk, and one of the items that were discussed was how his heat with "Hangman" Adam Page plays into everything. During his now-infamous post-All Out press conference in September, Punk went "scorched earth" on various people. One of them was Page, who he called an "empty-headed, f**king dumb f**k."

As the Fightful Select report reminds its readers, Punk was incensed over a comment that Page made during their in-ring face-to-face segment on the last episode of "Dynamite" before their match at Double or Nothing 2022, where Page said that Punk's tweets supporting workers' rights were hypocritical. Punk saw this as a reference to the rumors that he had tried to push Colt Cabana out of the company, and when he voiced his issues with the comment, he "wasn't satisfied with the resolution, or lack thereof" on the company's part. According to the report, this was the catalyst for Punk calling out Page on "Dynamite" in August when he wasn't planned to be part of the segment, seemingly attempting to undermine him as a top babyface and frame him as a coward.

For Hangman's part, Fightful Select reports that he "makes an effort to remove himself from this situation and has tried to move past it." Though Punk's situation remains in flux, Page was a focal point of this week's "Dynamite," bookending the show with a pair of angles designed to move forward his eventual reunion with The Elite now that both he and his former friends are feuding with Blackpool Combat Club.