WWE President Nick Khan Photographed With GCW Promoter Backstage At Bloodsport Event

WWE President Nick Khan was spotted backstage at the recent GCW Josh Barnett Bloodsport X show. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale posted a photo of him posing with Khan backstage at the show, with a caption to promote it.

"Bloodsport was a spectacle! Thanks to everyone involved for making it happen. Only in GCW!"

A few WWE stars, surprisingly, were involved at the Bloodsport event, with two of them wrestling matches. Shayna Baszler, who was trained and mentored by Josh Barnett, wrestled TNA Wrestling's Masha Slamovich and won her match. She had her tag team partner and fellow WWE star, Zoey Starks, in her corner, while Slamovich had Jordynne Grace on her side. Several WWE stars were spotted in the crowd cheering for Baszler, which included the likes of CM Punk, Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, Natalya, Piper Niven, and Mia Yim, to name a few. "WWE NXT" star Charlie Dempsey — the son of William Regal — was also in action at the show, facing GCW's Matt Makowski.

Thursday's Bloodsport X had wrestlers from several promotions, which included stars from TNA Wrestling, AEW, MLW, and NJPW, to name a few. The show was headlined by the match between Josh Barnett and John Morrison (who went by the moniker Johnny Bloodsport for the event), where the former got the win.

GCW's Bloodsport, part of their Collective events, usually takes place during WrestleMania weekend, alongside other Collective events like Joey Janela's Spring Break. This year's Collective will take place between April 4 and April 6, with the likes of DDT Pro-Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, and DEFY Wrestling also hosting shows.