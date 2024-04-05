Bayley Has A Surprisingly Modern Pick Of Best WWE WrestleMania Entrance Of All Time

In March 2023, the legendary luchador Rey Mysterio revealed that he had officially revived the Latino World Order, a faction previously led by WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero in WCW. At WrestleMania 39, Mysterio paid homage to Guerrero by emerging to his "Viva La Raza" entrance song while seated in a red lowrider driven by rapper Snoop Dogg. Though it may be one of the more modern picks, Mysterio's tribute to Guerrero stands as the greatest WrestleMania entrance of all time, according to former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Bayley.

"The best WrestleMania entrance has to be Rey Mysterio from WrestleMania 39 last year," Bayley said. "Him coming out with Snoop Dogg in a lowrider to Eddie Guerrero's song, like what? When I just saw him getting in the lowrider, I had to walk out there. I think it was right after my match, and I made sure I ran so I could see it in person. Rey Mysterio is already the coolest person. He could have just walked out there by himself, but he did it in so much style. Such a memorable entrance."

A relatively new #WrestleMania entrance takes the throne as @itsBayleyWWE's favorite WrestleMania entrance of all time 👀 pic.twitter.com/KfSzucbaJu — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2024

As Bayley noted, Rey Mysterio's entrance to the grand stage occurred just moments after she, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY finished their tag team match against Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita. For Rey, his WrestleMania match was centered around the growing tensions between him and his real-life son, Dominik. Despite Dominik's (and the Judgment Day's) usage of underhanded tactics, it was Rey who emerged victorious, with some help from his new LWO stablemates, along with Grammy award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny.

