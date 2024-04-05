Backstage Report Details Tentative Match Order For WWE WrestleMania 40 Card

With WrestleMania 40 now only a day away, a new report from the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" details what is believed to be the match order as of "last week." Of course, as Dave Meltzer was sure to point out, "the actual bouts each night are official, but the order could change." Meltzer also noted that "the plan was to do four long matches on Night 1," and those matches "have shots at being exceptional," and are "likely to be very different." The match order for Night 1 according to the report is:

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship

Six-Pack Ladder Match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, featuring: The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller), New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne), and DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) challenging The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane)

Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock

The matches Meltzer cited as scheduled to be long were Lynch/Ripley, the ladder match, Zayn/GUNTHER, and the main event, noting that with "Bloodline Rules" on the line for Night 2's Reigns vs. Rhodes showdown, it would be likely to have a significant amount of interference.