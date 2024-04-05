Jade Cargill Shares Heartfelt Message After Day Of WWE WrestleMania Festivities

Despite WrestleMania 40 not starting until Saturday, the festivities are well under way in the city of Philadelphia. Companies like DDT, STARDOM, and DEFY have already hosted major events, and a number of WWE stars and executives even made the trip to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event to take in the atmosphere. WWE themselves have already set up "WWE World" in Philadelphia, where wrestlers have been doing meet and greets with fans who have traveled from all over the world to be part of the extravaganza.

Advertisement

Someone who will be experiencing her first WrestleMania this weekend is Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion signed with WWE in September 2023, and eventually made her debut at the Royal Rumble in January. Cargill was one of the performers who met up with fans at WWE World, and after all was said and done, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank everyone who came to say hello. She wrote: "I know it is late but I must note today showed me that it is all worth it. Thank you to everyone who showed up. I do apologize to the ppl I wasn't able to meet however you will never go unnoticed. Time is money and I appreciate you guys spending time in line."

I know it is late but I must note today showed me that it is all worth it. Thank you to everyone who showed up. I do apologize to the ppl I wasn't able to meet however you will never go unnoticed. Time is money and I appreciate you guys spending time in line 🩷⚡️💪🏾 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 5, 2024

Advertisement

Cargill will make her WrestleMania debut this weekend in a huge six-woman tag team match. The former AEW star will team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane on night one, with the match being the first real chance for WWE fans to see what AEW fans have known about Cargill for many years, that she's a star waiting for her breakout moment.