WWE Star Seth Rollins Talks 'Leading The Charge' Alongside Jon Moxley & Roman Reigns

It's been nearly 12 years since Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose invaded the main event of Survivor Series 2012, and subsequently changed the course of wrestling forever. Together as The Shield, they became one of the most popular groups in the history of WWE, and all have gone on to become multi-time world champions, whether that's in WWE with Rollins and Reigns, or in companies like AEW with Ambrose, who is almost unrecognizable today as Jon Moxley. Speaking with "The Ringer," Rollins explained how they used The Shield to launch themselves into the stratosphere and lead the charge for the next generation of performers.

"We were all using The Shield as a catalyst to take over the industry and to rebuild it in our image," Rollins said. "If you look at where all of us are sitting right now, I think we're exactly where we thought we would be in some capacity 12 years ago when we started this journey together. Mox is over in AEW being a revolutionary, trying to reframe everything in his image. Roman sits at the head of the table, as he believes he should, and here I am hustling, busting my a** every single week to try to make the future of the industry better. We're leading the charge for the next generation and what the future of the business is going to look like."

Rollins and Reigns will both be involved in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, with Reigns also having main event duties on Night 2. They will defend their WWE World Heavyweight and Undisputed WWE Universal Championships against Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes respectively on April 7, while Moxley continues to dominate AEW, as well as traveling to companies like NJPW, CMLL, and GCW as part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

