Billie Starkz Turns Heel, Becomes Inaugural ROH Women's TV Champ At Supercard Of Honor

The 17th annual Supercard of Honor is in the books and the 2024 edition of ROH's annual WrestleMania weekend event saw a shocking twist in the match between Billie Starkz and Queen Aminata. Starkz and Aminata competed to become the first-ever ROH Women's World Television Champion after going through a grueling 16-woman tournament. Aminata defeated J-Rod, Taya Valkyrie, and Red Velvet to get to the finals, while Starkz got past Robyn Renegade, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez. The match was a back-and-forth affair, with both women having periods of dominance that could have led to a victory, but it was what happened at the end of the match that shocked everyone.

In the closing moments, Starkz performed a senton from the top rope, but landed awkwardly and immediately informed the referee that something was wrong with her neck. The match was temporarily stopped to check on Starkz, while Aminata stood in the corner looking very concerned. Doctors and ringside physicians got in the ring to help Starkz to her feet, as it seemed like the match was being called off and Aminata would win by default, with Aminata even holding the ring ropes open so Starkz could exit without hurting herself even more.

However, Starkz broke free of the doctors and attacked Aminata from behind, delivering a German Suplex, while still wearing a neck brace that was deemed meaningless at that point. Starkz locked in a sleeper hold and choked Aminata out to become the first-ever ROH Women's World Television Champion, showing no remorse for the underhanded tactics that led to her victory. The 19-year old has been sitting under the learning tree of Athena over the past few months, and it seems like Starkz has found that mean streak her mentor has been looking for.

