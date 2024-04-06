Kevin Owens On WWE Colleague CM Punk: 'We Have No Relationship'

To say that WWE star CM Punk has burned a few bridges in his time would be like saying the sky is blue. "The Straight Edge Superstar" has never been afraid to tell it like he sees it, which has led to some people not being his biggest fans backstage. One such person is Kevin Owens, who has had a long standing rivalry with Punk since their days in Ring of Honor. Add on the fact that Owens has been close friends with The Young Bucks (not currently Punk's biggest fans) throughout his career, and it's clear that Punk being back in WWE might not go down well with Owens.

Speaking on the "Gorilla Position" podcast, Owens was asked what his relationship with Punk has been like since the former AEW World Champion returned to WWE.

"Well, we have no relationship," Owens said. "We're not each other's type of people, I don't think. We'll acknowledge each other. There's a ten-foot vicinity that if we enter in, then we have to kinda, 'Hey, hi.' Otherwise, we just don't, and it's fine. It's perfectly fine."

Punk hasn't gotten himself into any known trouble since returning to WWE, leading some to believe that he might turned over a new leaf. However, Owens isn't too bothered about what Punk is doing. "I don't know that, and I don't care, to be honest. I am who I am, he is who he is, and it's fine that way."

Both Owens and Punk will have roles to play at WrestleMania 40 this weekend, with Punk sitting on commentary for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, while Owens will face both Randy Orton and Logan Paul in a triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship.

Please credit "Gorilla Position" when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Wrestling News.co for the transcription.